Female Journalists Accuse Tripura Cops Of 'Intimidation', Named In FIR

Tripura Violence: A case has been filed against Sammriddhi Sakunia and Swarna Jha.

A case has been filed in Tripura against two female journalists who were covering the recent incident of mosque vandalism after a complaint by the right-wing group Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

The journalists - Sammriddhi Sakunia and Swarna Jha - have alleged that the cops came to their hotel and "intimidated" them.

A team of cops had gone to question them after the complaint was filed. They ahve neither been arrested nor detained so far, sources said.

Both of them may be questioned in a fake news circulation case, sources added.