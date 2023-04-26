Police Case Against BJP Worker For Post Against Minister VK Singh's Daughter

Ghaziabad Police has charged a man following a complaint by Union minister General (retd) VK Singh's daughter Mrinalini, who has alleged that he has tarnished her image through a social media post, a senior official said on Wednesday.

Mrinalini Singh filed the complaint at Vijaynagar police station on Tuesday after Ajay Rajput, a local BJP worker, allegedly put out a social media post claiming she had taken money to give tickets to aspiring candidates for the upcoming urban local body polls. Mrinalini Singh has alleged the post has tarnished her image.

In a written statement to police, Rajput claimed someone misused his phone and mischievously shared an incorrect WhatsApp status against Mrinalini Singh.

Additional Commissioner of Police Sujit Rai confirmed that an FIR has been filed under the IT Act and IPC Section 501 (publishing matter known to be defamatory) and an investigating is underway in the case.

