Pokhran 2 Anniversary: India Marks 20 Years Of Nuclear Weapons Testing

For Pokran-II, a team of more than 100 scientists, technicians and soldiers under the leadership of former President Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, then the chief of the Defence Research and Development Organisation or DRDO, and Dr R Chidambaram, then the chairman of the Atomic Energy Commission, conducted five underground nuclear tests, the Defence Ministry tweeted on Friday.
CommentsHow was Pokhran-II different from Pokhran-I?
The Pokhran-II nuclear weapons tests, code-named Operation Shakti, are considered different from the 1974 Pokhran-I exercise, code-named Smiling Buddha, because back then India conducted one detonation that it designated a "peaceful nuclear explosion". Many experts believe that designating the exercise as a nuclear weapons test in 1974 would subject India to the kind of sanctions and embargoes it experienced after 1998 - thus crippling its nuclear programme. This is why India did not declare itself a nuclear-weapons enabled country in 1974.