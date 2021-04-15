Pohela Boishakh 2021: Google Doodle Commemorates Pohela Boishakh Today

Poila Boishakh 2021: Google Doodle commemorated Poila Boishakh today

Today is Poila Boishakh or Pohela Boishakh. Google Doodle commemorated Pohela Boishak, the first day of the Bengali calendar. "Whether at home or abroad, Bengalis worldwide warmly greet each other with, Shubho Noboborsho, the customary way to wish each other a prosperous and happy New Year...," Google wrote on its site.

Today's #GoogleDoodle celebrates Pohela Boishakh, the First Day of the Bengali calendar 🇧🇩



Shubho Noboborsho (Happy New Year)! 🎉 → https://t.co/DkfTXcmyb5pic.twitter.com/5iGzhVB2wt — Google Doodles (@GoogleDoodles) April 14, 2021



Describing today's Doodle, the world's biggest search engine wrote: "One of the most traditional Pohela Boishakh celebrations commences after dawn underneath an ancient Banyan tree at Dhaka's Ramna Park. Mangal Shobhajatra is a radiant carnival procession that begins at the Institute of Fine Arts at Dhaka University. The festive spirit blends young and old, as they wear colorful masks and parade with massive cutouts of animals as a way to symbolize Bengali cultural diversity, heritage, and identity of the people."

The Bengali year 1428 begins on Pohela Boishakh 2021. The day is all about new clothes and great food. This year, amid the pandemic, celebrations are low-key but the festive spirit of Nabo Barsho is alive in households and on Twitter with people meeting and greeting each other online across continents.



Shubho Nobobarsho!