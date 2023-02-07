Poem Critical of Gandhi At School Event Sparks Row In Madhya Pradesh

"Mocking Mahatma Gandhi cannot be excused," the Congress has said.

A poem criticising Mahatma Gandhi recited by a school student appears to have sparked a new political flashpoint in Madhya Pradesh. The poem, recited at an event in Seoni's CM Rise School, accused the Mahatma of being "silent" during a "period of violence" -- an apparent reference to the Partition. The poem also questioned who were the ones who went to the gallows for the country, if only the spinning wheel won India freedom "as we were taught".

In a video that is being widely circulated, Seoni's BJP MLA Dinesh Rai Munmun -- who was on the stage -- was seen clapping. The MLA was attending the event that was held on February 5 as part of Vikas Yatra of Madhya Pradesh government.

"Mocking Mahatma Gandhi cannot be excused. The BJP and the RSS (the BJP's ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) have never had any regard for Gandhiji," said district Congress chief Raj Kumar Khurana.

He said the fault lies not with the student but "those who taught him to recite that poem".

"The local BJP MLA and his party cannot evade responsibility in the matter, as the video clearly shows the MLA is praising the boy and trying to reward him for the poem," he added.

Dinesh Rai Munmun said the poem recited by the boy "should not be taken seriously".

"The Congress should desist from playing politics over a poem recited by a small boy," he added.

The Education Department has now issued a show-cause notice to the teacher who guided the student, and a report has been sought from the principal.



"The teacher who brought the student has been served show-cause notice and directions have been issued to all school principals in the district to ensure that nothing objectionable or disrespectful is spoken about legendary personalities," said District Education Officer KK Patel.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had flagged off the BJP's statewide "Vikas Yatra" from Bhind district on Sunday. During the march, which will continue till February 25, the party will spread information about the government's schemes and benefits to the public.