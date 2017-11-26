PM's Varanasi, Lucknow Vote Today In Round 2 Of UP Civic Polls: 10 Facts

UP civic polls 2017: officials carry voting machines to a booth in Ghaziabad (PTI)

Twenty-five districts of Uttar Pradesh including Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency, are voting today in the second round of civic polls, seen as a major test for the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government which came to power after a massive win in assembly polls in March. The Chief Minister has campaigned extensively across the state for the three-phased elections, the results for which will be declared on December 1. A win will not only be seen as an endorsement of the state government but also come as a massive boost for the ruling party ahead of assembly elections in Gujarat next month.