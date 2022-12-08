PM's Popularity And His Credibility Is The Reason For BJP's Historic Win: Rajnath Singh

The BJP is set for a landslide victory in Gujarat

Rajnath Singh, the defence minister of India and senior BJP leader, credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity and credibility for the party's historic win in the Gujarat assembly polls. The BJP is set for a landslide victory in Gujarat to retain power for a seventh straight term and is likely to break previous records by winning the highest number of seats in any assembly election in the state.

Singh said in a series of tweets that the BJP's "historic victory" in the Gujarat elections demonstrates the party's commitment to development, good governance, and public welfare.

गुजरात चुनावों में भाजपा की ऐतिहासिक विजय विकास, सुशासन और लोक कल्याण के प्रति पार्टी की प्रतिबद्धता की जीत है। इस विजय का सबसे बड़ा श्रेय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi के नेतृत्व के प्रति जनविश्वास, उनकी लोकप्रियता और विश्वसनीयता को जाता है। उन्हें बधाई एवं जनता के प्रति आभार। — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) December 8, 2022

"The biggest credit for this victory goes to the public's trust in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his popularity, and his credibility."

"Congratulations to him and thanks to the public," he said.

Singh also congratulated the BJP's national president, JP Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, and the party's state unit head, C R Patil, for the BJP's performance in the state.

He said that with the tireless hard work of all these leaders, "the BJP has created a new history, breaking all records."

In the initial trends, BJP was looking to get more than 150 seats in the 182-member Gujarat assembly.

