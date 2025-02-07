PM's 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' With New Venue, 'Zero Stress' Message In Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold the eighth edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' 2025 on February 10 - this time at a new venue in Delhi's iconic Sunder Nursery. The event will begin with PM Modi's 'stress management' message for students and guide them on meditation.

In a video that shows a glimpse of the event, the PM can be seen sitting at the Sunder Nursery, surrounded by students. "Aap kaha see hai (where are you from)", he asks the students. To this, they reply one by one..."Punjab, Kerala".

"I feel like I'm dreaming. He made us understand how we should not take stress in exams," a student said.

PM Modi's interaction with students was also coupled with jokes and laughter.

The event, which will be aired at 11 am next week, will be held in eight episodes.

Many celebrities and famous personalities will be attending such as: Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone, Vikrant Massey, and Bhumi Pednekar, Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, Boxer Mary Kom, Athlete Avani Lekhara, Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, FoodPharmer (Revant Himatsingka), and Technical Guruji (Gaurav Chaudhary). Business leaders such as Sonali Sabharwal and Radhika Gupta will also be in attendance.

Launched in 2018, 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' is held annually to help students of classes 6 to 12 overcome exam stress and pressure. During the event, participants get a chance to ask the Prime Minister questions. The online registration for 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' 2025 started on December 14, 2024, and concluded on January 14, 2025.

This year, 36 students from each state and union territory have been selected to engage directly with PM Modi.

The event has achieved an unprecedented milestone with over five crore registrations from students, teachers, and parents across India and abroad.