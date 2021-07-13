PM To Inaugurate, Lay Foundation Of Projects In Varanasi Of Over Rs 1,500 Crore Tomorrow

PM will also review the Covid preparedness of Varanasi during his visit (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a day-long visit to Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh - his parliamentary constituency - tomorrow. He will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth over Rs 1,500 crores.

According to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the projects include a 100-bed Maternal and Child Health (MCH) wing in Banaras Hindu University, multi-level parking at Godauliya, Ro-Ro Vessels for tourism development on River Ganga and a three-lane flyover bridge on the Varanasi-Ghazipur Highway.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stones of several projects and public works worth around Rs 839 crores. These include the Centre for Skill and Technical Support of Central Institute of Petrochemical Engineering and Technology (CIPET), 143 rural projects under Jal Jeevan Mission, and mango and vegetable integrated packhouse in Karkhiyanv.

He will also inaugurate the International Cooperation and Convention Centre - Rudrakash, which has been constructed with Japanese assistance, the PMO informed.

In the afternoon, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inspect the MCH wing of BHU, and will also meet with officials and medical professionals to review the Covid preparedness of Varanasi.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)