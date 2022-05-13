PM To Meet UP Ministers In First Meeting After Yogi Adityanath's Return

Yogi Adityanath was sworn in on March 25 as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister for the second time.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and his cabinet colleagues on Monday. This will be the PM's first meeting with all UP ministers since the new government took charge earlier this year.

The PM will reach Lucknow on May 16 after his Nepal tour, and meet the UP government ministers at the chief minister's residence.

PM Modi is expected to discuss the priorities of the state government and give them tips on good governance.

The PM will also visit the Mahanirvana Stupa in Kushinagar for prayers at 4:40 pm after he lands from Nepal.

Yogi Adityanath was sworn in on March 25 as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister for the second time, a 37-year-record, in a grand ceremony at a packed Lucknow stadium where Prime Minister Narendra Modi, top BJP leaders, and Bollywood stars were present.

Yogi Adityanath's cabinet has 52 ministers.

The BJP retained power in Uttar Pradesh by winning 255 out of 403 constituencies in the assembly elections conducted at the start of the year, securing a 41.29 per cent vote share.

Yogi Adityanath, who led his party to a massive victory, is the first Chief Minister in 37 years to return to power after completing a full term in the state.