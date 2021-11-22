PM To Lay Foundation Stone For Airport In UP's Noida On Thursday

PM Modi on Friday announced the decision to repeal the three central farm laws (FILE)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for an international airport in Noida on Thursday in his first public event in western Uttar Pradesh after he announced decision to roll back the three controversial farm laws. He addressed public meetings in Mahoba and Jhansi on the day of announcement.

The airport in Jewar in Gautam Buddh Nagar district is a key infrastructure project of the Yogi Adityanath government in the state, where the next assembly elections are expected in early 2022.

PM Modi on Friday announced the decision to repeal the three central farm laws that led to massive protests by farmers over the last year.

The airport is being developed in public-private partnership (PPP) mode and is touted to be the biggest airport in India upon completion. It is being developed by Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), a 100 per cent subsidiary of Zurich International Airport AG, the Swiss concessionaire of the project.