PM To Kick-Start Work For Rs 6,809 Crore Tunnel That Will Connect Leh All Year

The project aims at construction of 14.15 km-long two-lane bi-directional single tube tunnel with a parallel 14.2 km long egress tunnel excluding approaches between Baltal and Minamarg in the state. It will be India's longest road tunnel and Asia's longest bidirectional tunnel.



IL&FS Transportation last year in July had said it has emerged as the lowest bidder for Rs. 4,899 crore Zojila pass tunnel in Jammu and Kashmir.



This route remains snow-bound for a large part of the year, and is ravaged by frequent avalanches. As a result, road connectivity to places in the Ladakh region stands disrupted for long periods, preventing even essential supplies from reaching people, shutting down businesses, affecting healthcare and education.



"The Zojila tunnel has been planned as a smart tunnel. It will have latest safety features like fully transverse ventilation system, uninterrupted power supply (UPS), tunnel emergency lighting, CCTV monitoring, variable message signs (VMS), traffic logging equipment, over height vehicle detection, tunnel radio system, etc," a spokesman said.



The tunnel will cut down the time taken to cross the Zojila pass from the present 3.5 hours to just 15 minutes, besides making the drive much safer and convenient.



(With inputs from PTI)



