The foundation stone of the Mopa international airport, located in north Goa was laid in November 2016.

PM To Inaugurate New Goa Airport Today, Over 200 Non-Stop Flights Soon

The phase I of the airport will cater to around 4.4 million passengers every year.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Goa's new international airport today to boost air connectivity in the country.

Mopa international airport

 The airport has been built on the theme of sustainable infrastructure.

It has best-in-class technologies like 3-D Monolithic Precast buildings, and 5G-compatible IT infrastructure.

 The airport has extensively used Azulejos tiles which are native to Goa. It intends to give a feel of Goa to tourists.

IndiGo and GoFirst airlines have already announced plans to launch 168 and 42 flights respectively from January. 

