PM Holds Third High-Level Meeting On Ukraine Crisis In 24 Hours: Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is chairing a meeting to discuss the situation in war-torn Ukraine -- the third in 24 hours. Sources said top ministers and officials will attend the meet. Sources also said following a request from the Ukrainian government, India has agreed to send humanitarian assistance including medical supplies to nation besieged by Russian forces since Thursday.

The flurry of meetings started last evening as videos from students stranded in Ukraine poured in and flooded social media. Along with it were posts from their worried families and friends, demanding that the government immediately bring them home.

There was a meet in the morning also to discuss the stranded students, during which it was decided that four senior ministers will fly to border nations to coordinate their evacuation.

Ministers Hardeep Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and VK Singh will travel to the countries surrounding Ukraine as special Indian envoys to help with the evacuation.

Jyotiraditya Scindia will be in charge of Romania and Moldova; Kiren Rijiju will fly to Slovakia; Hardeep Puri will go to Hungary and VK Singh will be at Poland.

The foreign ministry has said the stranded students should try to make their way to the border towns in western Ukraine after consultation with the authorities and not reach the border directly.

But videos continued to come from students, who alleged that they were not being allowed on trains which are going to these areas.

Earlier today, a student sent a desperate appeal for help from Kyiv railway station, saying they were being "attacked with sticks" and physically "thrown out of trains" when they went to a station for evacuation under the instructions of the Indian embassy.