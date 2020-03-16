PM Replies To Twitter Users' Comments On Fighting Coronavirus

Coronavirus: The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across India is 110

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today replied to people on Twitter on the steps India is taking to prevent the highly contagious Novel Coronavirus or COVID-19 from spreading. Over a 100 people in India have been tested positive for the virus, which originated from a seafood market in China's Wuhan in December.

"Many people are highlighting different aspects of how India is combating COVID-19. This is certainly boosting the morale of all those doctors, nurses, municipal workers, airport staff and all other remarkable people at the forefront of fighting COVID-19," PM Modi tweeted today.

Responding to journalist Kushan Mitra, who tweeted someone he knows was on the Shatabdi train with a coronavirus infected person who ran away from Bengaluru and he got a message to get tested immediately, PM Modi tweeted, "Responsible citizens can add great strength to the fight against COVID-19. I am sure our citizens will not do anything that puts the lives of others in danger."

Another Twitter user, Ashu Muglikar, said, "Cancelled all my meetings. Employees work from home. Office is locked down. All business travel suspended..."

PM Modi replied, "A wise call. Avoiding non-essential travel and minimising social outings are welcome steps."

"At all levels, various authorities are working in sync to ensure COVID-19 does not spread. No stone is being left unturned to ensure people are healthy," the Prime Minister tweeted.

Across the country the authorities are taking steps to contain the spread of the virus. Italy and Iran are among the worst hit countries, after China.

Night-clubs, gyms and spas will be shut in Delhi till March 31 over coronavirus, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal declared today announcing a new set of bans to limit the spread of the highly contagious disease. He also urged the people of Delhi to postpone weddings and other functions.

There have been seven cases of COVID-19 in Delhi. Two have been cured and one death has been reported, since the outbreak of the virus in India.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases across India is 110, including foreign nationals. The only other death has been reported in Karnataka.