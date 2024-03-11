PM Modi Praises Mission Divyastra, First Flight Test Of Agni-5 Missile

The weapon system has Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today announced the development of "Mission Divyastra" -- an indigenously developed, highly advanced weapons system that alters the country's geopolitic position. The Agni-5 MIRV missile, developed by the defence research centre DRDO for over a decade, took its first flight today.

The new weapon system has Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology, which ensures that a single missile can deploy multiple war heads at different locations. This is a technology currently possessed by a handful of nations and with its test, India has joined a select group of nations, said government sources.

"Proud of our DRDO scientists for Mission Divyastra, the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology,' PM Modi posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Proud of our DRDO scientists for Mission Divyastra, the first flight test of indigenously developed Agni-5 missile with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicle (MIRV) technology. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 11, 2024

The system is equipped with indigenous Avionics systems and high accuracy sensor packages, which ensured that the re-entry vehicles reached the target points within the desired accuracy, sources said.