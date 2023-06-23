PM's Packed Day With Bilaterals, Address To Congress, State Dinner: 10 Facts

At the US Congress, PM Modi spoke of the shared values of democracy, equality and diversity. He also flagged India's fast-growing economy, rapid digitisation, and commitment to environment that makes it a dream destination for investors.

This second address to a joint sitting is a first for an Indian leader. It puts PM Modi on par with leaders like former South Africa President Nelson Mandela and former UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill and more recently, Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky, who were accorded the same honour.

Earlier today, PM Modi was welcomed with a 19-gun salute and national anthems at the south lawns of the White House. Welcoming him, President Biden said, "Given the situation of the world, it is essential that India-US work together".

"The ties between India and the US are based on the democratic values. The constitutions of both countries begin with the words 'We the people'. Both nations feel pride in our diversity... For global good, world peace and stability, we are committed to working together," the Prime Minister responded.

Later, PM Modi held bilateral talks with President Biden -- one on one chat followed by delegation-level talks -- after which he declared that this day "has huge significance in India-US relations". He also demarcated the fresh areas where the two countries are going to collaborate -- artificial intelligence, semi-conductors, space and telecom.

His last engagement was the state dinner, which was attended by prominent thought leaders, CEOs, key members of the Indian-American community and leaders from the worlds of art, entertainment and fashion.

The list included Apple chief Tim Cook, Google's Sundar Pichai, economist Thomas Friedman, movie director Manoj Night Shyamalan, business executive Indra Nooyi and fashion designer Ralph Lauren

Through the day, several big-ticket announcements were made that ranged from defence cooperation to space expedition, which are expected to deepen the ties between the two nations. Sources said visa rules have been tweaked and both nations will open an extra consulate, it has been decided.

General Electric's aerospace arm has announced that it has teamed up with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited to make fighter jet engines for Indian Air Force in India. The US has never allowed the transfer of this level of technology to anyone and the manufacturing unit is expected to be transformational for Indian airspace. Micron Technology, a prominent American chip maker, will set up an assembly plant in Gujarat with total investment of $2.75 billion.