PM Modi's Message Of Peace As He Unveils Gandhi Statue In Japan's Hiroshima

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in Japan to attend the G7 Summit, unveiled a statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Hiroshima today. Sharing a picture from the event on Twitter, PM Modi said that the bust of Mahatma Gandhi will take forward the idea of non-violence.

"Unveiled Mahatma Gandhi's bust in Hiroshima. This bust in Hiroshima gives a very important message. The Gandhian ideals of peace and harmony reverberate globally and give strength to millions," PM Modi wrote in a tweet in Japanese.

Speaking to reporters after unveiling the bust of Mahatma Gandhi, PM Modi said that even today the world gets frightened when they listen to the word 'Hiroshima'.

"I got the opportunity to unveil a bust of Mahatma Gandhi during my visit to Japan for the G7 Summit. The bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Hiroshima will take forward the idea of non-violence," PM Modi said, according to news agency ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils a bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Hiroshima, Japan.

"It is a great moment for me to know that the Bodhi tree that I gifted to the Japanese PM has been planted here in Hiroshima so that people can understand the importance of peace when they come here. I pay my respect to Mahatma Gandhi," PM Modi added.

PM Modi arrived in Hiroshima on Friday to attend the G7 Summit at the invitation of Japan's PM Fumio Kishida. The G7 Summit will be held in Hiroshima from May 19-21.

Japan assumed the G7 Presidency in 2023.

The Summit is an international forum held annually for the leaders of the G7 member states of France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, Italy, and Canada (in order of rotating presidency), and the European Union (EU).