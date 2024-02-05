'Won Hearts Worldwide': PM Modi's Big Praise As 3 Grammys Head To India

Indian musicians bagged three Grammy awards on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today congratulated Shankar Mahadevan, Zakir Hussain and other musicians on winning three Grammy Awards, the most prestigious music awards across the world.

The star-studded Grammys night witnessed phenomenal achievements by Indians on Sunday with three awards reflecting how big this talent powerhouse is.

"Congratulations @ZakirHtabla, @Rakeshflute, @Shankar_Live, @kanjeeraselva, and @violinganesh on your phenomenal success at the #GRAMMYs! Your exceptional talent and dedication to music have won hearts worldwide. India is proud! These achievements are a testament to the hardwork you keep putting in. It will also inspire the new generation of artists to dream big and excel in music," the Prime Minister posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Percussionist Zakir Hussain and flautist Rakesh Chaurasia won two joint awards for their song Pashto and the album - As We Speak - to which the song belongs to.

Pashto, which features American musicians Bela Fleck and Edgar Meyer, won in the Best Global Music Performance category. Falu's Abundance In Millets featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the nominees in this category.

As We Speak emerged victorious in the Best Contemporary Instrumental Album section.

Zakir Hussain's supergroup 'Shakti' won the Best Global Music Album for This Moment. It was formed violinist L Shankar, percussionist Vikku Vinayakram, and British guitarist John McLaughlin. Vocalist Shankar Mahadevan is also a member of the group.

Taylor Swift's Midnights won the Album of the Year while Miley Cyrus's Flowers won the Song of the Year. Billie Eilish's What Was I Made For? won the Song of the Year. Taylor Swift also won Best Pop Vocal Album, and Miley Cyrus won Best Pop Solo Performance.