PM Modi's Address At UN General Assembly: Highlights

New Delhi:
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the annual UN General Assembly. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this year's UN General Assembly is being held virtually, as almost all world leaders are delivering their speeches in a pre-recorded video format.
The annual UN General Assembly debate is being held at the United Nations office in New York. 2020 marks the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly, which was started in 1945, after the end of World War II.
Here are the HIGHLIGHTS of PM Modi's speech at UN General Assembly:
- India is proud of the fact that it is the founding member of UN. The world was significantly different in 1945. The problems, solutions were all different. The challenges of our present and future are now different. The international community is faced with an important question. Is the UN of 1945 still relevant?
- It is true that the Third World War did not happen to say, but it cannot be denied that there have been many wars, many civil wars have also taken place. How many terror attacks kept the rivers of blood flowing. In these wars, in these attacks, the people who were killed were human beings like you.
- Changes in UN reactions, changes in arrangements, change in appearance- Today is the need of the hour. The people of India have been waiting for a long time to complete the process that is going on with the reforms of the United Nations. People of India are worried whether this process will ever reach the logical end. After all, how long India will be kept separate from the decision making structures of the United Nations.
- When we were weak, we didn't trouble the world. When we became strong, we didn't become a burden on the world. Till when do we have to wait? The ideals of UN and the India's main principles are similar. Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam has echoed in the UN halls many a time.