PM vs Akhilesh Yadav On UP Businessman Who Hid Rs 200 Crore Cash At Home

Though the Prime Minister did not take names, Union Home Minister Amit Shah was more direct.

A Kanpur businessman who had hidden 200 crores inside his home starred in political wrangling today ahead of the Uttar Pradesh election as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah took sharp digs at Akhilesh Yadav and the Samajwadi Party chief clapped back.

PM Modi linked jailed perfume trader Piyush Jain to the Samajwadi Party and, at the same time, mocked Akhilesh Yadav for often complaining that the BJP is taking credit for his work.

"Boxes filled with notes have come out. I was thinking they (Samajwadi Party) will say that this was also done by us. The people of Kanpur understand business and trade well. Before 2017, the perfume of corruption that they had sprinkled all over Uttar Pradesh is there for everyone to see," the Prime Minister said at the inauguration of a metro rail project in Kanpur.

"But now, they are sitting with their mouths shut. They are not coming forward to take credit for the mountain of currency notes seen by the entire country. This is their achievement and their reality. The people of Uttar Pradesh are watching and they understand everything. They are with those who are working to take the state forward," he said.

PM Modi also said "previous governments" in Uttar Pradesh thought they had "won a lottery to loot the state for five years" but the BJP government is working with honesty and accountability".

The Prime Minister did not take names but Union Home Minister Amit Shah was more direct in attacking Akhilesh Yadav.

"Recently, a perfume businessman from the Samajwadi Party was caught. Akhilesh Ji is squirming, asking why we conducted raids. Rs 250 crore were seized from his (Piyush Jain) house. Akhilesh Ji, where did this money come from?" Amit Shah questioned at a public rally in Uttar Pradesh.

Akhilesh Yadav, emphatically denying any links between his party and Piyush Jain, sneered that the BJP had got "its own businessman raided by mistake".

He alleged that the businessman's call records would reveal the names of several BJP leaders who were in touch with him.

"By mistake, the BJP got its own businessman raided. Instead of Samajwadi Party leader Pushpraj Jain, it got Piyush Jain raided," the Samajwadi chief told reporters.

Piyush Jain, who supplied perfume to a pan masala brand, was raided over six days last week by the Income Tax department. The raids revealed the biggest-ever haul by customs of around Rs 200 crore in cash, 23 kg of gold and 250 kg of silver stashed at his home in Kanpur and factory in Kannauj.