PM Modi Unveils Projects Worth Over Rs 4,500 Crore In Bengal

The projects inaugurated during the day are steps we are taking towards 'Viksit Bengal', he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday unveiled infrastructure projects worth more than Rs 4,500 crore in northern West Bengal. The PM unveiled the projects at a programme in Siliguri, the region's largest city, during his third visit to the state this month.

Governor CV Ananda Bose was among those present at the programme.

Addressing the function, PM Modi said eastern India had been ignored after Independence but his government considers it as the growth engine of the country.

"Over the last 10 years, development of the state, especially its northern region, has been a priority for our government. We need 21st century infrastructure for the development of this area," he said.

The PM inaugurated multiple projects of railway line electrification that will benefit the people of northern West Bengal and nearby areas, an official statement said.

These railway lines are the Eklakhi-Balurghat, Barsoi-Radhikapur, Raninagar Jalpaiguri-Haldibari sections, Siliguri-Aluabari section via Bagdogra, and the Siliguri-Sivok-Alipurduar Junction-Samuktala section, it said.

"We have completed the electrification of railways here, which will not only enhance the pace of connectivity but also save the surrounding areas from pollution," PM Modi said.

"The benefits of the electrification process here will be reaped by the people of neighbouring Bihar as well," he said.

The projects inaugurated during the day are steps we are taking towards 'Viksit Bengal', he said.

"There was a time when trains would slow down upon moving towards Northeast, but not anymore. We are streamlining development here," PM Modi said.

He also inaugurated the doubling of the railway line in the Manigram-Nimtita section and automatic block signalling in the Ambari-Falakata-Aluabari section. The PM also flagged off a new passenger train service between Siliguri and Radhikapur, the statement said.

These projects will improve rail connectivity, facilitate freight movement and contribute to employment generation and economic growth in the region, it said.

"We now have train services from West Bengal to Bangladesh. We are bridging the gap between the two nations in cooperation with the Bangladesh government," the PM said.

PM Modi claimed that allocation for railway projects in West Bengal, particularly in the northern region, has increased several times under the BJP rule at the Centre.

The PM also inaugurated two national highway projects worth Rs 3,100 crore.

These are the four-lane Ghoshpukur-Dhupguri section and the four-lane Islampur Bypass on NH 27. The Ghoshpukur-Dhupguri Section is part of the north-south transport corridor, connecting eastern India with the rest of the country.

During his earlier two trips this month, the prime minister had visited different districts in southern West Bengal -- Hooghly, Nadia and North 24 Parganas - considered to be the stronghold of the TMC.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP had swept northern West Bengal, the region the PM is visiting this time.

On March 1, the PM unveiled projects worth Rs 7,200 crore in Arambagh in Hooghly district, and on March 2, he unveiled projects worth Rs 15,000 crore in Krishnanagar in Nadia. On March 6, he inaugurated multiple metro railway projects in Kolkata.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)