'Today's Era Must Not Be Of War': G20 Declaration Echoes PM's Message

"The use or threat of use of nuclear weapons is inadmissible. The peaceful resolution of conflicts, efforts to address crises, as well as diplomacy and dialogue, are vital. Today's era must not be of war," said the declaration by world leaders part of the influential bloc.

This comes against the backdrop of the Russia-Ukraine conflict that has entered it eighth month now. This period has seen speculation of Russia's possible use of nuclear weapons and how it may spark an international crisis.

India has consistently refused to take sides in the Ukraine conflict and emphasised the need to find a solution through diplomatic means. Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday said the world has to find a way to return to the path of ceasefire and diplomacy in Ukraine.

At a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Summit in Uzbekistan in September, Prime Minister Modi had said now was "not a time for war". Putin had then said he knows India's position on the conflict. "We will do our best to end this as soon as possible," he had told the Prime Minister.

The G20 leaders' declaration underlined that this summit is being held "at a time of unparalleled multidimensional crises". It flagged the Covid pandemic, the Ukraine war and other challenges such as climate change that have led to an economic downturn.

At this critical moment, the leaders said, it is "essential that the G20 undertakes tangible, precise, swift and necessary actions, using all available policy tools, to address common challenges".

The grouping said it is committed to support developing countries, particularly the least developed and small island developing states, in responding to these challenges and achieving Sustainable Development Goals.

G20 leaders pledged to "stay agile" in macro-economic policy responses and cooperation, and said they will "strengthen multilateral trade and resilience of global supply chains, to support long-term growth, sustainable and inclusive, green and just transitions".

The leaders also said they will "take action to promote food and energy security and support stability of markets, providing temporary and targeted support to cushion the impact of price increases".