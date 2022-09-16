PM Modi Tells Putin, 'Now Is Not A Time For War'

It's not the time for war, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday impressed upon Russian President Vladimir Putin as the Ukraine war enters its ninth month.

"Excellency, I know today's time is not a time for war," PM Modi told Putin in Samarkand as the two leaders began their first face-to-face meeting since Moscow's forces invaded Ukraine.

Putin told the Indian Prime Minister that he wanted to end the conflict in Ukraine, which began in February, as soon as possible and understood that India had concerns about the fighting.

"I know your position on the conflict in Ukraine, your concerns.... We will do our best to end this as soon as possible," Putin told Mr Modi.

It is learnt that the two leaders discussed bilateral, regional and global issues on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.

India has not yet criticised Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. New Delhi has been pushing for resolution of the crisis through dialogue.