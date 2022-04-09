PM Modi To Inaugurate Museum That Will Exhibit Works Of All Prime Ministers

The Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya is built at Delhi's Teen Murti Estate. (

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya on April 14. The museum is dedicated to creating awareness about the "leadership and vision" of all Prime Ministers of India.

The inauguration day coincides with the 131st birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution.

The Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya, built at Delhi's Teen Murti Estate, will tell the story of India's march through the years, starting with the freedom struggle.

Set up with an aim to sensitize and inspire the younger generation about the leadership and vision of all Prime Ministers, the museum will showcase the contribution of all our Prime Ministers.

"The guiding principle has been to recognise the contribution of all the Prime Ministers in a non-partisan manner," the government said.

The main building logo represents the hands of the people holding the Chakra, symbolizing the nation and democracy.

The museum will offer information in an easy and interesting manner, using cutting-edge technologies such as virtual reality, augmented reality and interactive screens. The government has sourced information for the museum from institutions like Doordarshan, Sansad TV, its various ministries and Indian and foreign media houses. The families of former Prime Ministers were also reached out for anecdotes.

The Sangrahalaya will also put on display some of the gifts received by India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru but not exhibited till now. The museum is a seamless blend of the old and the new and includes the Nehru Museum building, which has been designated as Block I.

Spread on an area of 10,491 sq mt, the main building incorporates sustainable and energy conservation practices. No tree has been felled or transplanted, the government said.