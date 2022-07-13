5 Things To Know About The 296 Km Long Bundelkhand Expressway

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the four-lane expressway in February 2020. The construction work has been completed within 28 months, with the support of the Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA).

The expressway extends from NH-35 at Gonda village in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot to Etawah district of the state, where it merges with the 300 Km long Agra-Lucknow expressway.

The expressway currently has four lanes but it can be expanded to a six-lane expressway. It will pass through seven districts of Uttar Pradesh -- Chitrakoot, Banda, Mahoba, Hamirpur, Jalaun, Auraiya and Etawah.

In 2020, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath said the Bundelkhand Expressway will give a boost to a defence corridor that is being built in Bundelkhand.