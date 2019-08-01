PM Modi To Address Annual UN General Assembly Session On September 28

As prime minister, Narendra Modi had given his maiden address at the UNGA in 2014. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the annual UN General Assembly or UNGA session on September 28, according to a provisional list released by the UN of the world leaders scheduled to speak at the 74th session of the United Nations.

PM Modi is also expected to attend multiple high-level summits on the margins of the General Assembly session as well as hold bilateral and multilateral engagements during his visit to New York.

As prime minister, Narendra Modi had given his maiden address at the UNGA in 2014. His address to the world leaders at the UN in September will be his first after winning a second term as prime minister in a resounding electoral victory in May.

According to the first provisional list of speakers for the General Debate of the UNGA session, PM Modi will address the summit in the morning of September 28.

The General Debate will commence on September 24 and run through September 30.

US President Donald Trump, who had delivered his first address to global leaders from the General Assembly hall's iconic green podium in 2017, will address the session on September 24.

The US is traditionally the second speaker on the opening day of the General Debate, after Brazil.

Before arriving in New York for the UNGA session, PM Modi is expected to visit Houston where he will address the Indian-American community on September 22.

"Howdy, Modi!", the Indian-American community summit, will be hosted by the Texas India Forum, the Houston-based non-profit.

Several high-level summits will be held on the margins of the 74th session of UN General Assembly.

Aiming at boosting ambition and accelerating actions to implement the Paris Agreement on Climate Change, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will host the 2019 Climate Action Summit on September 23 to meet the climate challenge.

The UN will also host the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Summit on September 24 and 25.

The world leaders will gather at the UN Headquarters to follow up and comprehensively review progress in the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for sustainable development and the 17 Sustainable Development Goals.

The High-Level Political Forum under the 74th session of the General Assembly is the first UN summit on the Sustainable Development Goals since the adoption of the 2030 Agenda in September 2015.

According to the list of speakers, Pakistan's Head of Government is scheduled to address the global leaders on September 27.

The initial speakers' list indicates that about 112 Heads of State, nearly 48 Heads of Government and over 30 Foreign Ministers will arrive in New York to address the General Debate.

In 2015, PM Modi had addressed the high-level UN Sustainable Development Summit ahead of the General Debate when world leaders had adopted the ambitious 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, an intergovernmental set of aspiration Goals with 169 targets.

PM Modi had also attended the UN Peacekeeping Summit hosted by the then US President Barack Obama. At the summit, Prime Minister Modi had announced that India will contribute an additional battalion of 850 troops for UN peacekeeping operation.



