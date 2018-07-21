PM Modi Terms Lynching As Acts Against Humanity

PM Narendra Modi today urged states to take stringent action in such cases.

Terming the incidents of mob killing and rapes as acts against humanity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today urged states to take stringent action in such cases.

Alluding to mob killing while replying in the no-confidence vote, PM Modi said "the incidents of violence are against the basic principles of humanity. I once again urge the states to take strict action in such cases".

The government came under considerable fire over the incidents of mob-lynching, especially in the name of cow, across several parts of the states.

Earlier in the day, Home Minister Rajnath Singh, while speaking on the lynching incidents, said the Centre will provide all assistance required, but the state governments should take stringent steps to curb such incidents.