PM Narendra Modi Speaks At IIT-Madras Convocation Ceremony: Highlights

IIT-Madras convocation: PM Modi addressed the 56th annual convocation of IIT-Madras.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 56th annual convocation of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras. He also participated in the prize distribution ceremony of Singapore-India Hackathon and did a walkthrough of the exhibition on IIT-Madras research park start-ups in Chennai.

"Tomorrow I would be in Chennai for the convocation ceremony of IIT Madras. I look forward to being with some of India''s brightest minds. I also call upon all of you, especially IITians and IIT alumni to share their ideas for my speech. Do so on the Open Forum on the NaMo App," PM Modi had tweeted.

Here are the highlights of PM Modi's speech at IIT-Madras convocation:

In front of me is both a mini-India and the spirit of New India. There is energy, vibrancy and positivity.

I could see dreams of the future in your eyes. I could see the destiny of India in your eyes.

I want to congratulate the parents of those graduating. Imagine their pride and joy. They have struggled, they have sacrificed to bring you to this juncture in your lives.

IIT Madras is a prime example of how a decades-old institution can transform itself to meet the needs and aspirations of the 21st century.

Today, India is aspiring to become a 5 trillion dollar economy. Your innovation, aspiration and application of technology will fuel this dream. It becomes the bedrock of India's big leap into the most competitive economy.

I see the foundations of the 21st century resting on three crucial pillars of innovation, teamwork and technology. Each of these compliment each other.

The Indian community has made a mark for itself all over the world. Especially in science, technology and innovation. Who is powering this? Lot of them are IIT seniors.

You are passing out of such a fantastic college at a time when the world is looking at India as a land of unique opportunities.

And, it is home to one of the newest languages in India- the IIT-Madras language.

We are in the state of Tamil Nadu, which has a special distinction. It is home to one of the oldest languages in the world-Tamil.

I also want to highlight the role of the support staff. The silent, behind the scenes people who prepared your food, kept the classes clean, kept the hostels clean.

