PM Modi, Spain Counterpart Launch C-295 Aircraft Manufacturing Facility In Vadodara

PM Modi and his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez at the TATA Aircraft Complex

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today jointly inaugurated the TATA Aircraft Complex for manufacturing C-295 aircraft with his Spanish counterpart Pedro Sanchez in Gujarat's Vadodara.

A total of 56 aircraft are there under the C-295 programme, of which 16 are being delivered directly by the aircraft manufacturing company Airbus from Spain, and the remaining 40 will be built at the facility located inside the TATA advanced systems limited (TASL) campus.

Ahead of the event, the two leaders held a 2.5 km roadshow from the airport to the Tata facility, which is the first private sector Final Assembly Line (FAL) for military aircraft in India.

"It will involve the full development of a complete ecosystem from the manufacture to assembly, test and qualification, to delivery and maintenance of the complete lifecycle of the aircraft," an official statement from PM Modi's office said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called it a "very special day" for the Indian Aerospace industry.

"The C-295 project is a huge accomplishment for the Indian private industry as it is the first project of its kind in which a complete military aircraft will be manufactured in India by a private company. The project will give a big boost to India's growing aerospace ecosystem," Mr Singh, who will also attend the launch event, posted on X.

PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the FAL plant of C-295 aircraft in Vadodara in October 2022.

The Ministry of Defence in 2021 signed a Rs 21,935-crore contract with Airbus Defense and Space SA, Spain for supply of 56 aircraft.

Why C-295 Aircraft Is A Game-Changer

The C-295 is a transport aircraft of 5-10 tonne capacity with contemporary technology that will replace the Indian Air Force's ageing Avro-748 planes. The C-295 is known to be a superior aircraft used for tactical transport of up to 71 troops or 50 paratroopers and for logistic operations to locations that are not accessible to current heavier aircraft.

The aircraft, called "robust and reliable", with a flight endurance of up to 11 hours, can carry out multi-role operations under all weather conditions.

It can routinely operate day as well as night combat missions from desert to maritime environments.

The C-295 has a rear ramp door for quick reaction and para-dropping of troops and cargo. Short take-off/land from semi-prepared surfaces is another of its features.

All 56 aircraft under the agreement will also be fitted with an indigenous Electronic Warfare suite manufactured by Indian DPSUs - Bharat Electronics Ltd and Bharat Dynamics Limited.