PM Security Lapse: Supreme Court Asks For Travel Records To Be Preserved

On a massive security breach that left Prime Minister Narendra Modi stuck on a highway in Punjab for 20 minutes on Wednesday, the Supreme Court today directed that his travel records be preserved.

The Punjab and Haryana High Court's Registrar General has been asked to "keep all records in his safe custody" and the Punjab Police, the Special Protection Group (SPG) and other Centre and state agencies are to "cooperate and provide necessary assistance" to him, the Supreme Court said.

The security lapse is a "rarest of the rare" case that could cause potential international embarrassment, the Centre told the Supreme Court, backing a petition calling for a probe by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

"The incident created a very serious situation for the PM's security," Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said, urging the Supreme Court to call for records related to PM Modi's visit and security in Punjab on Wednesday.

"Both the Punjab government and the police were responsible for the security lapse... There's also possibility of cross border terrorism. This is something which ought to have been avoided, it's a case of potential international embarrassment," Mr Mehta said.