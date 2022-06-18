Shocked By Cowardly Terrorist Attack On Gurdwara In Kabul: PM Modi

PM Modi said he was shocked by the "cowardly terrorist attack" on Kabul gurdwara. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday condemned the "barbaric'' terrorist attack on the Karte Parwan Gurdwara in Kabul.

Several blasts were reported near the gurdwara, in the latest targeted attack on a place of worship of a minority community in the Taliban-ruled Afghanistan.

The Afghan interior ministry, in a statement, said two persons were injured after unidentified attackers attempted to enter the area, according to Tolo news.

Shocked by the cowardly terrorist attack against the Karte Parwan Gurudwara in Kabul. I condemn this barbaric attack, and pray for the safety and well-being of the devotees. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 18, 2022

PM Modi tweeted, "Shocked by the cowardly terrorist attack against the Karte Parwan Gurudwara in Kabul. I condemn this barbaric attack, and pray for the safety and well-being of the devotees."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)