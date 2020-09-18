'Don't Be Misled': PM To Farmers As Politics Heats Up Over Farm Bills

PM Modi addressed a rally in Bihar after dedicating a railway bridge to the nation.

A day after key ally Akali Dal pulled out its only minister from his government over farm bills, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today that "misinformation was being spread" that farmers would be shortchanged.

"Misinformation is being spread that farmers won't get right prices. They are forgetting how aware the country's farmers are," PM Modi said, addressing a rally in Bihar after dedicating a railway bridge to the nation.

The government is "committed to help farmers get right prices through Minimum Support Price," the Prime Minister said, tackling massive protests and opposition attacks over three farm bills that were passed in the Lok Sabha on Thursday.

Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal quit the cabinet over the bills, which, the Akali Dal says, are anti-farmer.