'India Must Beware Of FDI...Foreign Destructive Ideology': PM Modi

Playing on the term "foreign direct investment or FDI", Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the country needs to be cautioned against deleterious influences from abroad that he referred to as "foreign destructive ideology". He used the term in the context of the ongoing farmers' agitation that has, of late, received support from several global celebrities such as pop artiste Rihanna and climate activist Great Thunberg.
