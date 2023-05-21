PM Narendra Modi, Rishi Sunak Meeting: How British High Commission Described PM Modi, Rishi Sunak's Japan Meet

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak met in Hiroshima on Sunday during the G-7 Summit. The two leaders are reported to have discussed a range of subjects including the India-UK free trade agreement, innovation, science, and the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries. Following the meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a set of images in which he is seen interacting with the British prime minister. The caption attached to the photo says, “Productive discussion with UK PM @RishiSunak on the sidelines of the Hiroshima G-7 Summit.”

Productive discussion with UK PM @RishiSunak on the sidelines of the Hiroshima G-7 Summit. pic.twitter.com/QSfENHnixR — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 20, 2023

The post was then quote-tweeted (shared) by the official Twitter account of the British High Commission in India along with several other images of the two leaders interacting and sharing a hug. The note with the photos says: “Ek mazboot dosti (A strong friendship).”

About the meeting, an official statement by the Ministry of External Affairs stated, “The two leaders reviewed their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, including taking stock of progress in India-UK FTA negotiations. Leaders agreed to deepen cooperation across a wide range of areas, such as trade & investment, science & technology, higher education, and people-to-people relationships.”

As mentioned above, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is currently in Japan to participate in the Group of Seven (G7) summit, at the invitation of his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida.

While in Japan, PM Modi on Sunday visited the Peace Memorial Museum, where he observed the documented exhibits and signed the visitor's book. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and other leaders, also gathered at the historic site and paid homage to the victims of the Hiroshima atomic bombing.

Additionally, on Saturday, PM Modi also engaged in bilateral meetings with various world leaders. These included Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron, Indonesian President Joko Widodo and his wife, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, and UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.