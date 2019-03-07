PM Modi Releases New Coins, Designed To Help Those Visually Impaired

PM Narendra Modi released the coins at a function at his home in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday released a new series of coins, friendly to the visually impaired. The coins are in the denomination of Rs 1, Rs 2, Rs 5, Rs 10 and Rs 20.

PM Modi released the coins at a function at his home in New Delhi. Blind children were invited to the event.

He said the "new circulation coins" with various differentiating features will help the visually impaired, adding his government was sensitive to make every initiative "Divyang friendly".

An official release said that various new features had been put in the new series of circulation coins to make them useful to the blind.

The size and weight of the coins increases from lower to higher denominations. The newly included coin of Rs 20 is 12-sided. The rest of the coins are round in shape.