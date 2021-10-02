PM Modi Pays Tributes To Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri On Their Birth Anniversaries

PM Modi visited Raj Ghat and Vijay Ghat to pay tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, Lal Bahadur Shastri

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 152nd birth anniversary, saying his life and ideas will inspire every generation to walk the path of their duties.

"I bow to respected Bapu on Gandhi Jayanti. His noble principles are globally relevant and give strength to millions," he added.

The Prime Minister visited Raj Ghat and Vijay Ghat, memorials to Mahatma Gandhi and India's second Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri, respectively, to pay floral tributes to them.

He paid homage to Lal Bahadur Shastri on his 117th birth anniversary.

His life based on values and principles will always be a source of inspiration for all citizens, PM Modi tweeted.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)