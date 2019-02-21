PM Modi Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi, Talks Of Today's Challenges

PM Narendra Modi unveiled a bust of Mahatma Gandhi during his two-day visit to South Korea

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said today that terrorism and climate change are two biggest challenges mankind is facing now and Mahatma Gandhi's teachings can help the world to address the pressing issues.

Prime Minister Modi, who arrived in Seoul on a two-day visit to strengthen India's strategic ties with South Korea, along with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon unveiled a bust of Mahatma Gandhi at the prestigious Yonsei University.

"It is a matter of great honour and my good fortune to unveil the bust of Mahatma Gandhi in Korea''s premier university today," PM Modi said.

"This occasion assumes greater significance since we are celebrating the 150th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and for the world he is the foremost messiah," he said.

"Terrorism and climate change are two biggest challenges mankind is facing now," he said and underlined that Mahatma Gandhi's teachings can help the world address the pressing issues.

PM Modi is visiting South Korea on the invitation of President Moon Jae-in. This is his second visit to the Republic of Korea since 2015 and second summit meeting with President Moon Jae-in.

