PM Modi Pays Tribute To Deen Dayal Upadhyaya On 102nd Birth Anniversary

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya was born on September 25 in 1916

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu today paid tributes to Bharatiya Jana Sangh co-founder Deen Dayal Upadhyaya on his 102nd birth anniversary and recalled his efforts to uplift the weaker sections of the society.

Deen Dayal Upadhyaya was born on this day in 1916 in Mathura and was an RSS pracharak.

"Tributes to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Ji on his jayanti," PM Modi tweeted.

He also posted a video of his speech on Deen Dayal Upadhyay in which he had underlined the thinker's views on the principle "antodaya" which calls for upliftment of the poor for the overall development of the society.

पंडित दीनदयाल उपाध्याय जी की जन्म-जयंती पर उन्हें कोटि-कोटि नमन।



Tributes to Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Ji on his Jayanti. pic.twitter.com/Vu6t19s7DX - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 25, 2018

The Vice President said Deen Dayal Upadhyaya's life was a reflection of his trials in early childhood. "...it typified how a person could rise above his circumstances through sheer grit and determination," he said in a tweet.

He said Deen Dayal Upadhyaya was a profound philosopher, organiser par excellence and a leader who maintained the highest standards of personal integrity.

"Deendayalji's views on 'integral humanism' were that it is essential that we think about 'our national identity' without which there is no meaning of independence. Human knowledge is common property," he wrote.

Deendayalji's views on 'Integral Humanism' were that it is essential that we think about 'Our National Identity' without which there is no meaning of 'Independence"."Human Knowledge is common property." #DeenDayalUpadhyaypic.twitter.com/Jnq5eq4r7S - VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) September 25, 2018

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the successor party of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, is organising programmes across the country to mark his birth anniversary.

