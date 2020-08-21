'Deeply Unfortunate': PM Modi On Telangana Hydroelectric Plant Fire

Fire at the Srisailam hydroelectric plant is deeply unfortunate, tweeted PM Modi. (FILE)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today described the fire accident at a hydroelectric plant in Telangana, in which nine people were killed, as "deeply unfortunate" and wished speedy recovery for those injured in the accident.

"Fire at the Srisailam hydroelectric plant is deeply unfortunate. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I hope those injured recover at the earliest." the Prime Minister tweeted.

All the nine people who were trapped inside the hydroelectric plant have died in the mishap. They were missing following the fire at unit one of the under tunnel power house of the Srisailam hydroelectric plant on the Telangana-Andhra Pradesh border.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has ordered a CID probe into the accident. The Chief Minister also reviewed ongoing relief measures and spoke to state Power Minister Jagdeeshwar Reddy over the incident.

"Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has expressed shock over the incident. He is eliciting information on the incident on a regular basis. He spoke to Minister Jagdeeshwar Reddy and Transco, Genco CMD D Prabhakar Rao, who are present at the site and reviewed relief measures taking place there," said the Telangana Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Friday.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered the officials to extend all possible help to Telangana counterparts for the rescue operations.

Twenty people were on shift when the fire started around 10.30 PM on Thursday. While 11 people managed to escape, nine others, including a division engineer, four assistant engineers, two junior plant attendants and two others from Amara Raja Batteries were trapped inside.