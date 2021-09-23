PM, On Board Air India One, Shares Photo: 'Long Flight Also Means...'

PM Modi posted a photo of himself at work onboard the Boeing 777-337 VVIP flight.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday shared a photo from his flight to the United States where he has a packed schedule, including a Quad meeting and an address to the UN General Assembly. "A long flight also means opportunities to go through papers and some file work," the Prime Minister tweeted, posting a photo of himself at work onboard the Boeing 777-337 VVIP flight.

Several BJP leaders shared the Prime Minister's tweet.

A long flight also means opportunities to go through papers and some file work. pic.twitter.com/nYoSjO6gIB - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 22, 2021

"Always in the service of the country without stopping, tirelessly," Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, replied to the tweet, using #SevaSamarpan.

BJP leader Kapil Mishra used a picture of former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri - where he is seen reading files while on board a flight - along with PM Modi's, as he praised the two leaders for their commitment towards their work.

At the Joint Base Andrews in Washington DC, PM Modi was welcomed by a large crowd of Indian Americans, some chanting his name and waving the Indian flag amid light showers.

"Grateful to the Indian community in Washington DC for the warm welcome. Our diaspora is our strength. It is commendable how the Indian diaspora has distinguished itself across the world," PM Modi tweeted, as he shared the pictures on Twitter.

PM Modi was received at the airport by senior officials of the Biden Administration and India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

PM Modi has a packed schedule during his three-day visit to the United States.

During the visit, PM Modi will participate in the first in-person, address the UN General Assembly and meet a number of top executives of major American companies.

This is the seventh time he is visiting the country since assuming office in 2014.