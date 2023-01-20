'Guess The Conversation': Devendra Fadnavis Tweets Metro Ride Pic With PM

Mr Fadnavis shared a photo showing PM Modi, Eknath Shinde, and him smiling amid a conversation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated new metro services in Mumbai yesterday and took a ride between two city stations with Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis. Tweeting a photo of their ride between Gundavali and Mogra stations, Mr Fadnavis asked Twitters users to guess what the three leaders were talking about.

"Guess the conversation," read the tweet accompanying the photo showing the leaders smiling while engaged in a conversation.

During the ride, the PM also interacted with a group of young travelers, metro rail employees, and women.

Gundavali and Mogra stations are part of the Metro line 7 phase 2, which was inaugurated by the Prime Minister yesterday. The foundation stones for these rail lines were laid by PM Modi in 2015 and they were built a cost of Rs 12,600 crore.

The metro line 2A connects suburban Dahisar East with DN Nagar (yellow line) while line 7 links Andheri East with Dahisar East.

PM Modi inaugurated and laid foundation stones of various projects worth over Rs 38,000 crore during his visit to Mumbai yesterday.