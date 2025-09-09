How PM Modi Has Spent His Birthday In Recent Years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a mega textile park in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar on September 17, officials said on Monday. This coincides with PM Modi's 75th birthday and will be his second visit to the state on the occasion.

The project, set up under the PM Mega Integrated Textile Region and Apparel (PM MITRA) scheme, aims to develop large-scale textile hubs with world-class infrastructure to boost manufacturing, exports and job creation. The park is coming up at Bhensola village in Badnawar tehsil of Dhar, PTI reported.

Born on September 17, 1950, in Mehsana, Gujarat, PM Modi's birthday is treated as a celebration by the BJP, which organises 'Seva Parv', a fortnight-long festival each year to show its commitment to public service, community welfare, and national development. Activities under this initiative include blood donation drives, Swachhata Abhiyaans (cleanliness drives) at hospitals, schools, and public spaces, and outreach programs distributing essential items and health services to the underprivileged.

In 2024, the Prime Minister visited Odisha's Bhubaneswar and launched a women-centric scheme and met the beneficiaries of the PM Awas Yojana.

In 2023, he launched the PM Vishwakarma Yojana to empower artisans and craftsmen through skill development. He also inaugurated the India International Convention and Expo Centre (IICC) and extended the Delhi Airport Express line. Local celebrations in his constituency featured a 73-kg laddoo cake and religious observances.

The 2022 birthday was a historic environmental initiative, with PM Modi releasing cheetahs from Namibia into Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh as part of the Cheetah Reintroduction Project, the world's first intercontinental large carnivore translocation.

A long wait is over, the Cheetahs have a home in India at the Kuno National Park. pic.twitter.com/8FqZAOi62F — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 17, 2022

In 2021, he oversaw a massive Covid-19 vaccination drive.

During the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020, celebrations were subdued, centring on Seva Saptah activities such as distributing rations and running blood donation and community aid camps.

In 2019, PM Modi marked his birthday by attending the 'Namami Narmada' festival in Kevadiya, Gujarat, celebrating the dam's full reservoir level of 138.88 metres. He also addressed the crowd near the Statue of Unity.