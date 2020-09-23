'Exceptional Karyakarta': PM Leads Tributes To Minister Suresh Angadi

PM Narendra Modi Remembers Junior Railways Minister Suresh Angadi.

Suresh Angadi was an exceptional Karyakarta, who worked hard to make the Party strong in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, condoling the Junior Railways Minister's death. Remembering the former Congress leader, President Ram Nath Kovind said Mr Angadi was an amiable leader who worked tirelessly for the people of his constituency, Belagavi and Karnataka.

Shri Suresh Angadi was an exceptional Karyakarta, who worked hard to make the Party strong in Karnataka. He was a dedicated MP and effective Minister, admired across the spectrum. His demise is saddening. My thoughts are with his family and friends in this sad hour. Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/2QDHQe0Pmj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 23, 2020

Shocked to know the passing away of Shri Suresh Angadi, Union Minister of State of Railways. An amiable leader Shri Angadi worked tirelessly for the people of his constituency, Belagavi and Karnataka. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) September 23, 2020

Junior Railways Minister Suresh Angadi died nearly two weeks after he was tested positive for COVID-19. He was admitted to AIIMS in Delhi after his condition worsened.

He was like my brother, tweeted Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal who said "words fall short to describe his commitment dedication towards the people".

Deeply anguished at the unfortunate demise of Suresh Angadi ji.



He was like my brother. Words fall short to describe his commitment & dedication towards the people.



My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends in this hour of need. Om Shanti pic.twitter.com/Y7SB2PMktU — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) September 23, 2020

Union Minister Jitendra Singh remembered the time when "friend, colleague and companion" Angadi undertook the ail journey in the maiden run of Vande Bharat Express train from Delhi to Mr Singh's constituency Katra.

I am absolutely shocked. He was friend, colleague & companion. On request, he had undertaken the rail journey in the maiden run of #VandeBharat Express train from Delhi to my constituency #Katra. MoS Railways @SureshAngadi_ suddenly no more, after valiantly fighting Corona. ॐ ! pic.twitter.com/kG95UCSh2G — Dr Jitendra Singh (@DrJitendraSingh) September 23, 2020

BJP president JP Nadda and other leaders across the political spectrum also paid tributes to the Union Minister.

He was a remarkable leader who dedicated all his life for organisation and went on to serve society with utmost diligence and compassion, he tweeted.

Extremely saddened by the passing away of Central Minister Shri Suresh Angadi Ji. He was a remarkable leader who dedicated all his life for organisation and went on to serve society with utmost diligence and compassion.

My thoughts and Prayers are with his family and followers. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) September 23, 2020

I am shocked and deeply saddened by the demise of Union Minister of State for Railways and four-term MP from Belagavi Shri. Suresh Angadi @SureshAngadi_ .

He was like a younger brother to me. I feel terrible losing him. This is an unbearable loss to our nation.

1/2 — H D Devegowda (@H_D_Devegowda) September 23, 2020

Hard to believe that Minister Suresh Angadi is no more. Painstaking at work, amiable and sincere, he was a valued colleague who shall be greatly missed. pic.twitter.com/HtZcxBNbhN — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) September 23, 2020

Saddened by the passing away of Minister Suresh Angadi. An unfortunate victim of the pandemic, tweeted Congress leader P Chidambaram.

Saddened by the passing away of Minister Suresh Angadi. An unfortunate victim of the pandemic. Sincere condolences to his family. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) September 23, 2020

Suresh Angadi is the first Union Minister and the fourth MP to die due to COVID-19 infection.