"Exceptional Karyakarta": PM Leads Tributes To Minister Suresh Angadi

Junior Railways Minister Suresh Angadi died nearly two weeks after he was tested positive for COVID-19. He was admitted to AIIMS in Delhi after his condition worsened.

Suresh Angadi was an exceptional Karyakarta, who worked hard to make the Party strong in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, condoling the Junior Railways Minister's death. Remembering the former Congress leader, President Ram Nath Kovind said Mr Angadi was an amiable leader who worked tirelessly for the people of his constituency, Belagavi and Karnataka.

He was like my brother, tweeted Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal who said "words fall short to describe his commitment dedication towards the people".

 Union Minister Jitendra Singh remembered the time when "friend, colleague and companion" Angadi undertook the ail journey in the maiden run of Vande Bharat Express train from Delhi to Mr Singh's constituency Katra.

BJP president JP Nadda and other leaders across the political spectrum also paid tributes to the Union Minister.

He was a remarkable leader who dedicated all his life for organisation and went on to serve society with utmost diligence and compassion, he tweeted.

Saddened by the passing away of Minister Suresh Angadi. An unfortunate victim of the pandemic, tweeted Congress leader P Chidambaram.

Suresh Angadi is the first Union Minister and the fourth MP to die due to COVID-19 infection. 

