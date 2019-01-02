PM Modi's Take On Ram Temple A 'Positive Step', Says RSS

PM Modi said any decision on the Ram temple construction can be made only after judicial process is over.

The RSS has welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's take on the Ram temple issue, saying that it is in line with the BJP's resolution made almost three decades ago. The RSS said the people of the country expect his government to fulfill its promise of building the temple within its tenure.

The reaction from the BJP's ideological mentor came after PM Modi, in an interview to ANI, said that any decision on passing an executive order on the Ram temple issue cannot be made unless the judicial process is over. The RSS termed PM Modi's remarks a "positive step".

"Let the judicial process be over. After the judicial process is over, whatever will be our responsibility as the government, we are ready to make all efforts," PM Modi said.

The title suit of the disputed site in Ayodhya is pending in the Supreme Court, which is expected to say this week on when it would begin hearing the case.

"Even in the 2014 Election Manifesto prepared under the leadership of Shri Narendra Modi, the BJP promised to explore all possibilities within the framework of the Constitution to facilitate the construction of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya," the RSS said in a series of tweets last night.

In this resolution the BJP had stated that they would try to construct the grand Sri Ram Temple at Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya through mutual dialogue between the two communities or by enabling required legislation. — RSS (@RSSorg) January 1, 2019

"The people of Bharat expect this government to fulfil the same promise during this tenure," RSS joint general secretary Dattatreya Hosabole said.

The RSS and its affiliates as well as a section of the BJP and its allies like the Shiv Sena have been pitching for an ordinance to pave the way for an early construction of the Ram temple.

The Prime Minister's remarks come days after the BJP allies in Bihar have reminded the party that the temple issue was its agenda and not that of the NDA.