PM Announces $1 Billion Line Of Credit For Russia Far East's Development

PM Modi was addressing the fifth meeting of the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

India will extend a 1 billion dollar Line of Credit to nations in the far east, Prime Ministr Narendra Modi annouced today during his two-day visit to Russia.

Addressing the fifth meeting of the Eastern Economic Forum being held in Vladivostok, PM Modi said his government has engaged nations in the east Asia under India's new "Act East" policy.

"I firmly believe that today's announcement will be the take-off point of out 'Act Far East Policy'," the Prime Minister said in his address.

This step, he said, "Will add a new dimension to our economic diplomacy".

India will become an active participant in the development of various regions of friendly nations, PM Modi added.

