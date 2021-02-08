'Credit To India, Not Any Government For Win In Covid Fight': PM

Credit for winning the fight did not go to any government, but the entire country, PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said India had fought an unknown enemy in the form of the coronavirus to save its citizens and the credit for winning the fight did not go to any government or individual, but the entire country.

"Corona was an unknown enemy. But India, to save its citizens, fought an unknown enemy. The glory of winning that fight does not go to any government or individual. But the credit does go to India," PM Modi said in parliament, replying to a debate on the President's speech at the start of the Budget session.

"What is the harm in taking pride in that achievement? Opposition is good, but at least don't break the nation's confidence, don't undermine the contribution of corona warriors and others."

PM Modi said the world had acknowledged that India had played a big role in saving mankind.

"The world was very worried about India - that if India could not handle the pandemic, crores would be infected, lakhs would die."

Describing India as the land of opportunities, he said the world's eyes were on the country and there was a belief that if India took the lead, it would solve many problems of the world.

"We are carrying out the world's biggest vaccination drive. It's a proud moment for us. We sent medicines in Corona times to 150 nations," he said.

Members of the Trinamool Congress walked out of the Rajya Sabha when the Prime Minister started his reply.