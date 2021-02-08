PM Quotes Manmohan Singh In 'Congress U-Turn' Charge Over Farm Laws

"We need to give these reforms a chance," PM Modi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today defended his government's policies on farmers as he spoke on the massive protests since November against three laws and referenced his predecessor Manmohan Singh as he derided what he called the Congress's volte face on farm reforms.

He also urged farmers to call off their agitation, renewing an offer of talks to resolve their concerns.

"We are ready for talks and I am inviting you from this House. MSP tha, MSP hai aur MSP rahega (Minimum Support Price will remain). No one should spread misinformation," PM Modi said in the Rajya Sabha, in his reply to a debate on the President's Budget session speech.

"We need to move forward, not backward. We need to give these reforms a chance," he added.

He criticized opposition parties for what he called their silence on the core issues linked to the farmer protests.

The number of marginal farmers with small land holdings, he said, had increased since 1971 from 51 per cent to 68 per cent.

"Today, there are 86 per cent farmers who have less than two hectares of land. That means 12 crore farmers. Doesn't the country have any responsibility towards these farmers?"

Highlighting various schemes of his government for marginal farmers, the Prime Minister said every government had spoken for the reforms in agriculture sector but various parties had taken a "u-turn".

"It's fine that you (opposition) are attacking the government on the protests but you should have also told the farmers that change is necessary for development."

He quoted former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, commenting that "at least they will listen to him if not me" on reforms.

"It is our intention to remove all those handicaps wihich come in the way of India realizing its vast potential as one large common market," the PM quoted Manmohan Singh as saying. "Manmohan Ji had talked about giving a free market to farmers and make India a large common market."

He quipped at the Congress: "You should be proud - Manmohan Singh talked about it but Modi is having to do it."