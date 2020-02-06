'Ram Janmabhoomi Would Still Be Under Dispute Had...' PM Taunts Congress

Budget Session 2020: PM Modi replied to a debate on the President's address.

In a sharp attack on the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in parliament today that if his government had followed the same path and pace as the past 70 years, Article 370 and Triple Talaq would not have gone, and the Ayodhya temple-mosque dispute would not have ended.

"There has been concern over why the government is in a hurry to do things," PM Modi said mockingly, addressing the opposition benches in the Lok Sabha as he replied to a debate on the President's address.

"The nation wanted to work with a new mentality, and we are here because of it. But if we moved ahead the way you people did, if we had been on the path that you had become used to, then even after 70 years, Article 370 wouldn't have been abrogated," he said, referring to the move to end special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

"If we hed we followed your way, Triple Talaq would have still have exploited Muslim women. A law to hang juvenile rapists wouldn't have been drafted. Had we worked the way you did, Ram Janmabhoomi would still have been under dispute, Kartarpur Corridor could have never been built if we worked the way you did, we could have never solved border dispute with Bangladesh."