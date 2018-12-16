PM Modi In Gandhi Bastion Raebareli: Top 5 Quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh
Raebareli: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Gandhi bastion Raebareli today, and addressed a rally where he attacked the Congress on several issues, from economy to defence. It was his first visit to Raebareli, days after his party lost the assembly elections in five states. The prime minister's visit is being seen as a BJP strategy to take on the Congress in its backyard.
Here are PM Modi's top 5 quotes from his Raebareli visit:
I want to know from the Congress, is it agitated today and telling lies after lies because the BJP government's defence deals does not have any Quattrocchi uncle, Christian Michel? Is it because of this the Congress is trying to create an atmosphere of lack of trust in the judiciary?
They have to abuse Modi, I understand. They want to put a stain on Modi's reputation, that also I know. But why are they doing it at the cost of the country's interests? Why are they playing with national security?
What answer does Congress have to the question why, when it was in power for 10 years, it did not implement the Swaminathan committee report? Neither the Congress nor the ecosystem it has set up will give an answer to this.
When the previous government decided to build a rail factory here (Raebareli), it was decided that 5,000 workers will be hired. But only half of these posts were approved. Not just this, in 2014, we saw that not a single new appointment was made at the rail coach factory.
Two-three days ago it came in the newspapers that less than a thousand farmers have got loan waiver in six months in Karnataka. For hundreds of farmers, arrest warrants are coming out. The Congress is trying very hard to hide the truth, and to ensure farmers in other parts of the country do not find it out.