PM Modi In Gandhi Bastion Raebareli: Top 5 Quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh

Raebareli: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Gandhi bastion Raebareli today, and addressed a rally where he attacked the Congress on several issues, from economy to defence. It was his first visit to Raebareli, days after his party lost the assembly elections in five states. The prime minister's visit is being seen as a BJP strategy to take on the Congress in its backyard.